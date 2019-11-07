New Aadhaar card centres in Madhapur, Hyderabad: Know where it is

Good news for all Hyderabad residents, as a new Aadhaar centre will be coming up in the cyber city. The official Aadhaar handle on Twitter, UIDAI, announced this on Wednesday. they said that the centre will be coming up in Madhapur.

A prominent suburb in the city of Hyderabad, Madhapur in the Rangareddy district is best known for being the centre of all Information Technology activity in Hyderabad. The famous HITEC city is regarded as the heart of Madhapur, which boasts of the largest concentration of IT establishments in the city. Just like all Indian citizens, Madhapur residents require a single identification system that serves as a valid ID and address proof document. An Aadhaar card is the most accepted source of identification proof in India currently and every citizen of Madhapur can apply for their own card by visiting the nearest Aadhar centre in Madhapur.

The Central Government, in association with the UIDAI, launched the Aadhaar system in India in 2009. Every applicant is issued an Aadhaar card featuring a 12-digit number that can be used as the most trusted source of identity verification. The UIDAI collates the demographic and biometric information of every applicant, which can be used to verify the card holder’s identity in a paperless way, through an identity authentication device.

Services provided at Madhapur Aadhaar Enrolment Office

The primary objective of introducing Aadhaar in India was to provide Indian citizens with a secure identification system, akin to the Social Security Number system introduced in the USA. Through Aadhaar, the regulatory body, UIDIA captures the biometric and demographic information that can later be used for all kinds of verification, primarily to assert the identity of the account holder. Entities like banks and telecom companies providing services that are personal to each applicant can utilise the Aadhaar system to verify the applicant’s identity by using a paperless authentication device.

Application for a new Aadhaar Card

Corrections in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to applicant’s name such as name change, correction in name spelling, and changing maiden name to married name (in case of women).

Corrections in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to applicant’s address change such as spelling mistakes, wrong PIN codes or change in address as a result of moving to another part of Madhapur city.

Correction in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to the applicant’s mobile phone number, in case the mobile number linked to Aadhaar is changed.

The following are the main services provided at all Aadhaar card centres in Madhapur.

As per Government regulations, all Aadhaar cardholders are mandated to link their PAN and Aadhaar numbers, for tax filing purposes. All taxpayers must mandatorily provide their Aadhaar and PAN numbers while filing taxes, which has called for this mandate.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Madhapur, Hyderabad

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited Karvy Data Management Services Karvy, Plot No.17-24, Near Image Hospital, Reliance Cybervilae, Vital Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, K.v. Rangareddy, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Telangana - 500081

Axis Bank Ltd Axis Bank Ltd 553-Axis Bank Ltd, Ground Floor, SBR Towers, Plot no: 22, HUDA Techno Enclave Madhapur, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Pin 500 081, K.v. Rangareddy, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Telangana - 500081

Citizens of Madhapur can visit one of the two main Aadhaar offices in Madhapur to enrol for their Aadhaar Cards. The address for the newest Aadhaar centre in this city in Hyderbad isIf the above mentioned Madhapur Aadhaar centre is not in your vicinity, you may also visit the second available centre in the city, which is located at

Apart from these two main Aadhaar enrolment centres in Madhapur, Aadhaar services are also available in 236 banks, post offices, state Govt offices & BSNL centres in Hyderabad city.

What are the advantages of enrolling for Aadhaar?

How to enrol for Aadhaar in Madhapur?

Is it mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, and is it safe to do so?

Are there any charges for enrolling for Aadhaar? If yes, how much is it?

Is it possible to apply for Aadhaar card online?

The Aadhaar identification system comes with a host of advantages. Since its launch in India, Aadhaar has empowered over 119 crore Indians, providing them a verifiable identity. It has become the most accepted ID and addresses proof document across the country by banks, government offices and other important organisations with which Indian citizens have to deal with on a daily basis. For instance, bank authorities can verify their account holders’ identities and stop the occurrence of fraudulent activities against accounts. Similarly, employers can get the necessary information about potential employees through Aadhaar. As such, Aadhaar is the most effective way in which one can prove their identity while opening bank accounts, applying for jobs and for gaining a bouquet of government benefits like subsidies, lower interest rates on loans and so on.Enrolling for Aadhar in Madhapur is rather simple. Residents of this city can visit any Aadhaar card office in Madhapur where they need to fill an enrolment form and submit a valid ID and address proof document. The Aadhaar representative at the centre will take the applicant’s biometrics – fingerprint and retina scan and a photograph and hand over a temporary acknowledgement slip which features an enrolment number. The applicant can track the application status by referring to the enrolment number until the Aadhaar card is delivered via Indian Postal Services.As per a Supreme Court ruling, it is no longer mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts. Banks are obligated to inform you of the same. However, it is absolutely safe to link Aadhaar with bank accounts. Banks are mandated to store all account holders’ Aadhaar information securely and are not allowed to share customer’s information with anyone. In fact, banks do not share Aadhaar details with the UIDAI as well.No, there are no charges for enrolling for Aadhaar. It is an absolutely free-of-cost service available to all Indians. Interested applicants in Madhapur just need to visit their nearest Aadhaar card centre in Madhapur with their ID and address proof documents to enrol for Aadhaar.No, it is not possible to apply for Aadhaar Online. The Aadhaar system collates the biometric information of applicants, which is why applicants need to visit an Aadhaar card centre to apply for Aadhaar.