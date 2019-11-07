New Aadhaar card centres in Madhapur, Hyderabad: Know where it is

Know where is the newest Aadhaar centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad
Good news for all Hyderabad residents, as a new Aadhaar centre will be coming up in the cyber city. The official Aadhaar handle on Twitter, UIDAI, announced this on Wednesday. they said that the centre will be coming up in Madhapur.
A prominent suburb in the city of Hyderabad, Madhapur in the Rangareddy district is best known for being the centre of all Information Technology activity in Hyderabad. The famous HITEC city is regarded as the heart of Madhapur, which boasts of the largest concentration of IT establishments in the city. Just like all Indian citizens, Madhapur residents require a single identification system that serves as a valid ID and address proof document. An Aadhaar card is the most accepted source of identification proof in India currently and every citizen of Madhapur can apply for their own card by visiting the nearest Aadhar centre in Madhapur.
The Central Government, in association with the UIDAI, launched the Aadhaar system in India in 2009. Every applicant is issued an Aadhaar card featuring a 12-digit number that can be used as the most trusted source of identity verification. The UIDAI collates the demographic and biometric information of every applicant, which can be used to verify the card holder’s identity in a paperless way, through an identity authentication device.
Services provided at Madhapur Aadhaar Enrolment Office
The primary objective of introducing Aadhaar in India was to provide Indian citizens with a secure identification system, akin to the Social Security Number system introduced in the USA. Through Aadhaar, the regulatory body, UIDIA captures the biometric and demographic information that can later be used for all kinds of verification, primarily to assert the identity of the account holder. Entities like banks and telecom companies providing services that are personal to each applicant can utilise the Aadhaar system to verify the applicant’s identity by using a paperless authentication device.The following are the main services provided at all Aadhaar card centres in Madhapur.
- Application for a new Aadhaar Card
- Corrections in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to applicant’s name such as name change, correction in name spelling, and changing maiden name to married name (in case of women).
- Corrections in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to applicant’s address change such as spelling mistakes, wrong PIN codes or change in address as a result of moving to another part of Madhapur city.
- Correction in the existing Aadhaar Card linked to the applicant’s mobile phone number, in case the mobile number linked to Aadhaar is changed.
As per Government regulations, all Aadhaar cardholders are mandated to link their PAN and Aadhaar numbers, for tax filing purposes. All taxpayers must mandatorily provide their Aadhaar and PAN numbers while filing taxes, which has called for this mandate.
Aadhaar Card Office Address in Madhapur, HyderabadCitizens of Madhapur can visit one of the two main Aadhaar offices in Madhapur to enrol for their Aadhaar Cards. The address for the newest Aadhaar centre in this city in Hyderbad is
|NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited
|Karvy Data Management Services
|Karvy, Plot No.17-24, Near Image Hospital, Reliance Cybervilae, Vital Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, K.v. Rangareddy, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Telangana - 500081
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Axis Bank Ltd
|553-Axis Bank Ltd, Ground Floor, SBR Towers, Plot no: 22, HUDA Techno Enclave Madhapur, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Pin 500 081, K.v. Rangareddy, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Telangana - 500081
Apart from these two main Aadhaar enrolment centres in Madhapur, Aadhaar services are also available in 236 banks, post offices, state Govt offices & BSNL centres in Hyderabad city.FAQs
