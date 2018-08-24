App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik sanctions over three lakh projects in five months

In a programme yesterday, the chief minister interacted with the people of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts through video conferencing from the state secretariat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has so far sanctioned 3,24,623 projects worth about Rs 793.96 crore under the 'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana' in the past five months, official sources said.

'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana' (Our village, Our development), was launched by Patnaik on March 5 this year to reach out to the people in rural areas and involve them in the development process.

In a programme yesterday, the chief minister interacted with the people of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts through video conferencing from the state secretariat.

The chief minister listened to the people and wanted to know about their requirements. Based on their demands, he sanctioned projects for 209 gram panchayats (GPs) in these districts.

With these sanctions, the chief minister has approved Rs 793.96 crore for 3508 GPs under 155 blocks taking the number of sanctioned projects to 3,24,623 under the 'Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana', the officials said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 01:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha

