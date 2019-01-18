App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018: Find out who makes the top-8

Here's a list of the most Googled Indian celebrities of 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most searched Indian celebrity of the year. He remains one the most popular leaders in the country and his ability to pull a crowd is yet to be matched.
Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most searched Indian celebrity in 2018. He remains one of the most popular leaders in the country and his ability to attract crowds is unmatched. (Image: Reuters)
Priya Prakash Varrier | The Malayalam actress whose wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi became a viral sensation was in the second spot. (Image: Twitter/@PriyaPVarrier)
Priya Prakash Varrier | The Mollywood actress whose wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi became a viral sensation took the second spot on the list. (Image: Twitter/@PriyaPVarrier)
Sapna Chowdury |
Sapna Choudhary | The actress, dancer and singer from Harayana shot to fame after appearing on reality TV show Bigg Boss. Thereafter she featured in a song in the film Veere Di Wedding (Image: Facebook/ Sapna Choudhary)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | The actress who made her mark in Hollywood with the TV show Quantico married singer Nick Jonas in late 2018.
Anand Ahuja | The CEO of urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane got married to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in 2018 (Image: Twitter/@sonamakapoor)
Anand Ahuja | The CEO of urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane married Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in 2018. (Image: Twitter/@sonamakapoor)
Sara Ali Khan | She made her acting debut in the movie Kedarnath and within 20 days featured in another movie Simmba. Sara also happens to be the daughter of veteran actor Saif Ali Khan,
Sara Ali Khan | She made her acting debut in the film Kedarnath and within 20 days featured in another movie Simmba. Sara is the daughter of veteran actor Saif Ali Khan. (Image: PTI)
Salman Khan| The highest paid Indian actor also makes the list. He played the lead in the third installment of the Race series and also hosted the twelfth season of popular television show Bigg Boss in 2018
Salman Khan | The highest paid Indian actor also made the list. He played the lead in the third installment of the Race series and hosted the 12th season of Bigg Boss in 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Anup Jalota | The veteran singer known for his devotional songs and Ghazals made a comeback to popular culture with his appearance on television show Bigg Boss.
Anup Jalota | The veteran singer known for his devotional songs and Ghazals made a comeback to popular culture with his appearance on the TV show Bigg Boss. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

