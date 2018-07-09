Mumbai Rains LIVE: Water-logging in several parts of the city, trains delayed and many schools shut

Live now
Jul 09, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times.
A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell.
People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson told PTI.
Santa Cruz recorded 40 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 11:30 am today, says Skymet.
Traffic has been closed at SV Road and Railway Colony due to water-logging, says Mumbai police. Traffic from both directions has been diverted towards Linking Road.
Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday today in all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon and other locations. (ANI)
Jet Airways says it will issue a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 9th July, 2018.
Water-logging has been reported at Nalasopara, Thane, and Kurla Station. No major traffic disruptions have been reported so far.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to occur across Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts.