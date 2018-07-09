App
Jul 09, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Water-logging in several parts of the city, trains delayed and many schools shut

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

  • Jul 09, 01:16 PM (IST)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 
  • Jul 09, 01:16 PM (IST)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 
  • Jul 09, 01:15 PM (IST)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 
  • Jul 09, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson told PTI

  • Jul 09, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Santa Cruz recorded 40 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 11:30 am today, says Skymet.

  • Jul 09, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Traffic has been closed at SV Road and Railway Colony due to water-logging, says Mumbai police. Traffic from both directions has been diverted towards Linking Road. 

  • Jul 09, 12:03 PM (IST)

    People wade through a water-logged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 

    People wade through a water-logged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) 
  • Jul 09, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Holiday declared for schools and colleges 

    Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday today in all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to heavy rainfall.

  • Jul 09, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon and other locations. (ANI)

  • Jul 09, 11:10 AM (IST)

    A wall has collapsed on the railway line at Sandhurst Road on Central Railway, reports Hindustan Times

  • Jul 09, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways says it will issue a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 9th July, 2018.

  • Jul 09, 10:45 AM (IST)

    A 3.59 metre high tide is expected in evening, according to the BMC's disater cell. 

  • Jul 09, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Water-logging has been reported at Nalasopara, Thane, and Kurla Station. No major traffic disruptions have been reported so far. 

  • Jul 09, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to occur across Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts. 

