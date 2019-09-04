Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue; suburban train services affected

Live now
Sep 04, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trains stopped between Thane and CST: CR
Some BEST buses diverted
BMC orders schools to remain closed
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai Metropolitan Region
In this image: Waterlogging in a residential area of Antop Hill
Western Railway: As water level has reached above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on up fast line, few long distance trains are regulated and suburban are running at restricted speed.
Water has entered the ground floor of some residential blocks at Hill Road, Bandra (Image: Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony)
What do IMD's colour-coded alerts mean?
Red (Take Action): When the extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power, and has significant risk to life, the red alert is issued. In this case, people must take all measures to protect their families and follow the instructions of local authorities and disaster-response teams. (3/3)
Orange / Amber (Be prepared): The orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply. The sounding of the orange alert is a sign for people to prepare for evacuation, keep food packets ready and protect themselves and their family from bad weather. (2/3)
IMD has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The IMD uses four colour codes to indicate various categories of alerts.
Green (All is well): No advisory is issued.
Yellow (Be Aware): Yellow indicates severely bad weather panning across several days. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. (1/3)
Central Railway's update at 12.47 pm: Due to continuous heavy rains and waterlogging between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg, services on all six lines (slow, fast, fifth and sixth) have been stopped. Our team [is] assessing the situation for resumption of services as early as possible. Services are running between Thane-Kasara/Karjat.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, “Been in touch constantly with Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, authorities as we are doing everything to keep our city safe and running despite the constant heavy rain, be it running pumps to traffic diversions. For any issue, please call 1916 or tweet to BMC.”
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, “The Mithi River is close to the danger mark. Thus BMC and has kept NDRF and all concerned departments in loop for any emergency. You could help too by avoiding venturing out unless really needed, especially close to the sea.”
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, “The city has witnessed the heaviest rainfall so far, with the total rainfall mark exceeding the whole of September in just about 30 hours. BMC and Mumbai Police are doing everything possible to keep us safe. Please follow their guidelines and cooperate.”