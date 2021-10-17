MARKET NEWS

Mumbai Postal department launches 'Know Your Postman' Android app; check details here

This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the history of the Mumbai Postal region, said Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region.

Moneycontrol News
October 17, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Representative Image


Mumbai postal department on October 16 launched an android-based mobile application 'Know Your Postman' on the occasion of National Mails Day.  This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the history of the Mumbai Postal region, said Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, at the launch event.

The purpose of the app is to connect citizens easily to their local beat postman and facilitate delivery at per their convenience. At present, the database has more than 86,000 localities and the team is working on adding more as well.

"Mumbai is a very big region, so it will take time to add all the localities in our database. But as of now, we have more than 86,000 localities in the database," said Pandey.

Here are all the details about the 'Know Your Postman' app:

  • The app allows the user to get details of their beat postman upon searching by locality, area pin code and post office name.

  • The application, created by Mumbai Postal Region has been made available on Google Play Store from October 16.

  • 'Know Your Postman' application will provide information about the local postman, his name, phone number, photo and post office name.

  • The app also provides an option to add address, if a particular address is not found.

(With inputs from ANI)
Tags: #India Post #Know Your Postman app #Maharashtra #mumbai #Mumbai Postal Department
first published: Oct 17, 2021 03:52 pm

