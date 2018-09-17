App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP: Shivraj Chouhan targets Rahul Gandhi with 'chilli' barb

Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal Monday and embark on a 15-kilometre road show from Lalghati Chowk to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the eve of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday took a swipe at him claiming the former did not know how chillies grew in a field.

Chouhan was speaking at a public rally in Narsinghgarh area near here.

Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal Monday and embark on a 15-kilometre road show from Lalghati Chowk to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan.

"The leader who does not know how chillies grow in a field- whether upside down or the other way round is showing concern about farmers and farming," Chouhan said Sunday.

"Rahulji, your government gave loans to farmers at a high rate of 18 per cent (in Madhya Pradesh). We are disbursing loans to farmers at zero per cent," he added.

The MP CM said that the BJP governments at the Centre and here had vowed to make farmers prosperous and had, so far, transferred Rs 32,701 crore to them through various beneficial schemes.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 08:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.