you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP: BJP issues whip, asks MLAs to be present during Assembly

The whip was issued by BJP chief whip and MLA Narottam Mishra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh BJP Legislature Party on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs to remain present in the House during the Assembly session that begins on Monday, and vote in favour of party during the trust vote.

The whip was issued by BJP chief whip and MLA Narottam Mishra.

The chief whip told the party MLAs to vote in favour of the BJP during the floor test.

BJP MLAs are currently staying at a resort in Gurugram (Haryana).

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath late Saturday night to seek a trust vote in the assembly soon after his (governor's) address on March 16.

The Kamal Nath government in the state is teetering after 22 MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress and joined the BJP, resigned.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #BJP #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh

