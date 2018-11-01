More than 1 crore subscribers added to EPFO in last two years: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

More than 1 crore members have been added to the EPFO in the last two years, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on November 1.

Gangwar said it is the constant endeavour of the government to bring more workers in the unorganised sector under the fold of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

"As we know that there are about 6 crore people who are working in the organised sector, but a large number of around 40 crore are working in the unorganised sector and our government is more concerned about them," Gangwar said at the 66th Foundation Day Celebrations of EPFO.

Gangwar said as many as 1 crore employees were added afresh to avail the benefits of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) schemes and more than 1 crore people came under the fold of the EPFO.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) launched by his government is showing good results as more employers are encouraged to employ more people.

Under PMRPY, the government pays employer's full contribution towards EPF and EPS from April 1, 2018 for new employment for the initial three years.