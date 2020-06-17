App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

More ICUs may be needed in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark.

PTI
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the national capital continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city. "We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed wid doctors of our Del govt hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

Close

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday was 1,400. A total of 437 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:06 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.