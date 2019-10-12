App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi given warm send off by TN after meet with Xi ends

BJP supporters, who lined up on both sides of the road from Kovalam to the helipad at Thiruvidanthai near Mamallapuram raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans and a smiling Modi reciprocated by waving at them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi left for the national capital on October 12 after concluding his second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he said "will add great momentum" to bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister was given a warm send off by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior leaders of the State unit of the BJP at the airport. He left for Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft. Earlier, Modi arrived here from Fisherman's Cove sea side resort at Kovalam, off Mamallapuram by a chopper.

BJP supporters, who lined up on both sides of the road from Kovalam to the helipad at Thiruvidanthai near Mamallapuram raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans and a smiling Modi reciprocated by waving at them. The general public too had gathered to greet the Prime Minister.

Close
The Prime Minsiter in his twitter handle said he and the Chinese President had productive deliberations on improving bilateral ties as the second informal meet between the two leaders concluded at nearby Mamallapuram.

related news

"I thank President Xi Jinping for coming to India for our second Informal Summit. The #ChennaiConnect will add great momentum to India-China relations. This will benefit the people of our nations and the world," he said.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 12, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India China relation

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.