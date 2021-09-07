Mobile internet, SMS service suspension extended in Haryana's Karnal until September 8 midnight

File image of farmers protesting against the central farm reform laws

The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Haryana's Karnal district has been extended till September 8 midnight, stated an order issued by the state Department of Home Affairs.

The services were earlier suspended between 2:30 pm on September 6 and September 7 midnight to "stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" ahead of the gherao planned by protesting farmers at the mini-secretariat.

The suspension of SMS and internet services has been extended as the situation is "observed to be still volatile and further intensification of protest is expected which may adversely affect the public safety and law and order situation in district Karnal in wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat," the department said in its latest order.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators", the services in Karnal district will remain suspended from 00:00 hours to 23:59 hours on September 8, the order said.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the Centre's three farm reform laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 8 if its demands were not met.

The protest was called after the Haryana Police had lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured.

The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers. Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

With PTI inputs