you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mobile Internet services again snapped in Jammu region



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image


Low-speed (2G) mobile Internet services were once again snapped in five districts of Jammu region on August 18 to check rumour-mongering, a day after the services were restored.

A police official said authorities concerned directed service providers to snap the services around forenoon.

The official said the decision was taken to check rumour-mongering and maintain peace and tranquillity.

Close

Low-speed mobile Internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after remaining suspended for nearly a fortnight.

Mobile Internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Curfew-like restrictions were put in place across the state hours before the move. However, the restrictions were subsequently eased.

Immediately after resumption of 2G mobile Internet services in five districts of Jammu region, Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh had warned of strict action against anyone circulating fake messages or videos on social media.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #India

