Mobile Internet services again snapped in Jammu region

Low-speed (2G) mobile Internet services were once again snapped in five districts of Jammu region on August 18 to check rumour-mongering, a day after the services were restored.

A police official said authorities concerned directed service providers to snap the services around forenoon.

The official said the decision was taken to check rumour-mongering and maintain peace and tranquillity.

Low-speed mobile Internet services were restored in five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after remaining suspended for nearly a fortnight.

Mobile Internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Curfew-like restrictions were put in place across the state hours before the move. However, the restrictions were subsequently eased.