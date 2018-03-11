App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microchip to prevent question leak in Secondary Examinations

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that the microchip will be put on a sticker on the sealed envelope containing the question papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The question paper packets of West Bengal Secondary Examinations, set to begin tomorrow, have been fitted with a microchip, which will send an alert to its server as soon as the seal is broken.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that the microchip will be put on a sticker on the sealed envelope containing the question papers.

"The specially designed envelopes will be GPS-enabled, enclosed by a seal. If the seal is broken, the data will be passed on to the central server at the control room at the Board office here," Ganguly said yesterday.

The question papers will be despatched from the main venue in each district to the examination centre by 10.30 am.

Once the venue supervisor opens the packet for sorting purpose by 11.15 am, the data will be relayed to the central server and the Board will crosscheck who received and opened the packet with its own list of names.

The invigilators at the examination centres will have to sign on the packets by 11.40 am, five minutes before the distribution of question papers, Ganguly said.

The steps will ensure that there were no malpractices or unfair means during the examinations.

The Board president said no electronic gadget would be allowed inside the examination halls.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC