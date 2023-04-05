English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

    The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

    PTI
    April 05, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

    MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

    Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society.

    The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

    "The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

    This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6.

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Hanuman Jayanti #India #Law #MHA #UT
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 02:28 pm