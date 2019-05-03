Mayawati takes dig at PM Modi

BSP supremo Mayawati on May 3 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to a media report targeting US President Donald Trump.

"Washington Post newspaper has uncovered a secret that Trump has made over 1000 wrong and misleading claims in 800 days through fact checker data to catch the incorrect declarations of US President Donald Trump. US media is very alert but what is your opinion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said on Twitter.

In another tweet, Mayawati said everyone knows that the Bahujan Samaj Partry (BSP) respects women.

She added that the BJP was trying to defame her party by "misusing" power during election time.