LIVE: Floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka after heavy rains; red alert in 4 districts of Kerala

Aug 08, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Karnataka to release water from Almatti Dam, to help Maharashtra's Sangli district
Red alert in 4 districts of Kerala
9 drown, 4 missing after rescue boat capsizes in Maharashtra
WATCH: Heavy rains lash large parts of India, situation grim in Maharashtra, Karnataka
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: Forecasters predict heavy rains in many parts of the state. Red alerts have been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode & Wayanad districts. If you live in one of the affected areas, be sure to follow directions from your local officials. If told to evacuate, do so immediately!
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office: CM Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa who has agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam in Karnataka. This will help to bring down the water level in Sangli, Maharashtra. (ANI)
India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: In view of its subsequent west–north westward movement, there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts Konkan region and Madhya Maharashtra during next two days and reduction thereafter.
India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal off north Odisha West Bengal coast has weakened into a depression and now lies over north-east Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood.
Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across Kerala with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.
Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate. (PTI)
Heavy rains lash Kerala; alert sounded in four districts
A 'red alert' has been sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips have wreaked havoc in several areas after the second spell of the south-west monsoon intensified.
The alert has been sounded in four districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources said. (PTI)