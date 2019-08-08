LIVE: Floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka after heavy rains; red alert in 4 districts of Kerala

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across Kerala with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.

Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate. (PTI)