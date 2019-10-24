Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 24, 2019 04:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Voter turnout
Low-down on the political situation
2019 Maharashtra Assembly election result today
Voter turnout
Voter turnout for the Legislative Assembly election on October 21 (Monday) was recorded 61.1 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (EC).
This was lower than the 63.1 percent turnout recorded in 2014.
In Mumbai, the voting percentage was recorded at 50.5 percent, against the 51.2 percent in 2014 polls.
Here’s a low-down on the political situation in Maharashtra
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the heavily-industrialised state, along with its traditional ally – the Shiv Sena. The Sena is being led by Uddhav Thackeray and had fielded Aaditya Thackeray from Worli, Mumbai -- making him the first member of the Thackeray family to enter electoral politics.
This National Democratic Alliance (NDA), locally known as ‘Maha-Yuti’, has been being challenged by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that mainly comprises the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress-NCP alliance is locally known as ‘Maha-Aghadi’. Congress is being led by its Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Both alliances include other smaller partners.
Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, among others had campaigned extensively in the state.
Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates as votes are counted in Maharashtra, and the results are declared.