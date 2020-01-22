Maharashtra Cabinet approves plan to keep Mumbai malls, eateries open 24X7

The Maharashtra Cabinet, on Janaury 22, has approved the proposal to keep mall, shops and eateries in Mumbai open round-the-clock, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

The rule will come into effect from January 27 in Mumbai's non residential areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

"However, we won't impose this on anyone," Thackeray said, as quoted by ANI.

Noting that London's 'night economy' was five billion pounds, Thackeray told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.

"Only those who feel they can do good business can

keep their establishments open throughout the night," he said.

In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open.

"In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is provision of lifetime ban," the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said the police force will not be under stress because after 1.30 am, their job till now was to check if shops and establishments were shut down.

"But, now they will be able to focus on law and order only," said the minister, who is son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He also said that while taking the decision, Excise rules have not been touched and pubs and bars will close as usual at 1.30am.

"People can eat food, shop and watch movies even during the night," he said.

He said Mumbai is a "24x7 functional city". "There are people who work in night shifts. There are tourists, too, in transit. Where do they go if they are hungry after 10 pm?" he asked.

Thackeray also said there are provisions for security and CCTVs in malls and mill compounds and they have all the licenses. If these establishments need additional police security, they will have to pay for it, he added.