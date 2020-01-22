There will be thousands of Nirbhaya cases: BJP leader on 24x7 malls, eateries in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Maharashtra, Raj Purohit, said that rape cases will increase if malls, restaurants and movie theatres in Mumbai are allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

“If a culture of 'alcohol' gets popular, it will lead to increase in crime against women, and there will be thousands of Nirbhaya cases. He should think whether such culture is good for India,” Purohit told news agency ANI.

"It will hamper law and order. There are not enough cops in the city to handle this," he added.

The proposal for allowing malls, multiplexes and eateries in Mumbai to remain open round-the-clock was cleared by the Maharashtra Cabinet on January 22. Establishments that meet that criteria and are willing to stay open 24 hours, will be able to do so from January 27.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have given the permission to such establishments, which fall under “gated communities” and non-residential areas across the city, to remain open 24X7.

The Maharashtra government said that it will take a decision on the need to increase police force to implement the move.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on January 19 said: “We will decide how much pressure it will create on police. If it is to function 24x7, we will have to increase our force, state administration will make a decision," Deshmukh had said.