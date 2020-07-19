Maharashtra adds record 9,518 COVID-19 cases in day, 258 more succumb

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 9,518 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,10,455, the state Health department said.

This is the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.

With 258 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 11,854, a statement said.

A total of 3,906 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,69,569, it said.

The state's capital, Mumbai, meanwhile added 1,046 fresh COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths. The recovery rate in Mumbai district stands at 70 percent while the doubling rate of the city is now at 55 days.

Maharashtra now has 1,29,032 active cases.