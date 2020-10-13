172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|madhya-pradesh-cm-shivraj-chouhan-better-actor-than-salman-shahrukh-says-kamal-nath-5959231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan better actor than Salman, Shahrukh, says Kamal Nath

The BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter tussle in bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3.

PTI
File image
File image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an actor who could give film superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan a run for their money, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said at a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in the state's Guna district on October 13.

Taking a jibe at Chouhan, Nath said, "Earlier he was known as mama. But the way he acts, even actors like Salman and Shahrukh will feel the heat. If he (Chouhan) goes to Mumbai (the home of the Hindi film industry), these superstars will be in his shadow," Nath said. Nath was campaigning for BJP-turned-Congressman KL Agrawal who is taking on Congressman-turned-BJP leader Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Close

Nath said his government of 15 months had waived off loans of farmers, taken to task food and milk adulterators and capped power bills for several sections of society to Rs 100. However, he said, the BJP conspired to bring down his government and exhorted the electorate to teach the ruling party a lesson in the bypolls.

He assured guest teachers that they would be provided employment, an issue which was raised vociferously by Jyotiraditya Scindia when he was with the Congress.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 08:37 pm

