you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha veterans LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, H D Deve Gowda missed in 17th Lok Sabha

The familiar faces which were not seen included BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, M Veerappa Moily and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Several veteran parliamentarians, including L K Advani, H D Deve Gowda and Sushma Swaraj, who had been regulars in the Lower House for decades, were missed in the new Lok Sabha on June 17 as they either did not contest the polls or lost.

While Advani, Joshi and Mahajan did not contest the polls due to the party's norm of not fielding leaders older than 75 years, Swaraj had not contested the polls, citing ill health.

Former Prime Minister Gowda and Congress leaders Kharge, Moilly and Scindia lost the Lok Sabha polls.

While AIADMK leader and former Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra lost the polls, BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy did not contest the polls.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his party colleagues Sushmita Dev also lost the elections.

 

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #H D Deve Gowda #India #LK Advani #Lok Sabha #Sushma Swaraj

