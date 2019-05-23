Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: YSRCP poised for clean sweep in all 25 LS seats in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress seems to be on course of making a clean sweep of the Lok Sabha seats with the party leading in all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the latest election commission data, the YSRC-led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is surging ahead in all the constituencies.

The TDP, BJP and Congress are nowhere in the picture. All parties fought the election on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together.