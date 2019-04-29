Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 LIVE: Voting begins across 72 constituencies

Live now
Apr 29, 2019 07:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Voting in Phase 4 has begun
Mumbai heads for polls
Voting continues in J&K's Anantnag
Polling in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, MP, among other states
Phase 4 of voting today
Quick read: How to check if your name is on the voter list
NEWS FLASH: Fourth phase of voting has begun.
Stay tuned for the latest polling updates.
Voting in 72 constituencies across nine states is set to begin minutes from now.
Opinion | Non-committed voters: Your vote can improve the country's economic performance
Mumbai votes today, 29th April 2019. The city has been relatively indifferent to general elections, with the voting percentage being just 53 percent even during the 2014 Modi wave.
Jharkhand
Over 45.26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 59 candidates in the first phase of polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is seeking re-election from the Lohardaga seat.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
Polling will also be held in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments.
Polling in this constituency is being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Madhya Pradesh
There is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP in all six constituencies heading for polls in the state today. The state's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara.
Mumbai South
Former union minister and Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora is taking on Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant. Milind had held this seat from 2004 to 2014. The constituency was earlier represented by Milind’s father Murli Deora.
In 2014, Sawant had defeated Milind by over 1.2 lakh votes.
Moneycontrol caught up with Milind Deora earlier in the campaign. Read more on that here.
Last phase of voting in Maharashtra
The opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in this cluster in 2014.
Union Minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.
Battle for Bihar
The BJP and its allies are looking to retain all the five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the RJD-Congress alliance.
However, all eyes are on the Begusarai seat which will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.
Moneycontrol caught up with Kanhaiya Kumar while he was campaigning there. Read more on that here
Phase 4 in West Bengal
In West Bengal, all eight seats spread across four districts, will see a four-cornered contest between Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP, Congress and the Left Front.
Phase 4 - Voting timing (Part2)
Odisha: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur)
Rajasthan: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran)
Uttar Pradesh: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur)
West Bengal: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpu and Birbhum)
Phase 4 - Voting timings (Part 1)
Bihar: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Darbhanga, Munger, Ujiarpur, Samastipur and Begusarai)
Jammu and Kashmir: 7.00 am to 4.00 pm (Anantnag)
Jharkhand: 7.00 am to 4.00 pm (Chatra, Lohardaga and Palamu)
Madhya Pradesh: 7.00 am to 4.00 pm (Balaghat and Assembly constituencies of Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada) and 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Assembly constituencies of Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat and Seoni)
Maharashtra: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi)
BJD vs BJP battle stacks up in Odisha
In 2014, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD had won all six seats that will head for polls today. The BJP is hoping ti win a few seats here.
Among the prominent candidates in fray in Odisha today is BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda, who quit the BJD to join the party recently. He is contesting from Kendrapara.
Simultaneous voting will also be held in 41 Assembly seats today. This is the last phase of polling in Odisha.
Phase 4 in Uttar Pradesh
As many as 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh heading for polls today will see a direct fight between the BJP and the SP-BSP alliance. This includes Kannauj, where former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from.
In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, won by the Samajwadi Party, defied the Modi wave that year among them.
The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).
Battle for Rajasthan
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, a member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family and two union ministers are among 115 candidates whose fate will be decided today.
Jodhpur became one of the most talked about seats in the Congress ruled state where Gehlot did massive campaigning for his son Vaibhav, pitted against sitting MP and Union Minister of State Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The Congress is hoping to make a comeback here, having formed the government in the state with a narrow majority in last year's Assembly polls. Remember, in 2014, BJP had won all parliamentary seats in the state.
The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations for this phase.
This is the last phase of voting for the state of Maharashtra. Polling will happen in north-western parts of the state, including constituencies in and around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Voting will continue in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag — where the exercise is being conducted in three phases. Parts of Anantnag had voted in the third phases and the some parts of the constituency will vote in the fifth phase.
Polling will happen in parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Voters in parts of Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election simultaneously.
Three phases of the Lok Sabha polls have concluded. This means, over 300 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies have already cast their ballots.
As many as 72 constituencies across nine states will head for voting in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election today.