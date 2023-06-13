Twitter Ban Controversy LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacts to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim

“It wasn’t right if someone tried to stop the farmers' protest in the country,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said commenting on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim
A 5.4 magnitude quake joltedDoda in Jammu and Kashmir, tremors werefelt across north India: National Centre for Seismology said
Violence erupted in Bhangar and South 24 Parganas districts as ISF (Indian Secular Front) accusecd TMC of stopping its candidates from filing nominations for the panchayat elections.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and parts of north India
-Congress general secretary KC Venugopal reacted to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim on ‘pressure’ from India; he added that, the statement of the ex-CEO of Twitter is 'alarming & shocking.
-He also alleged that the government machinery was pressurising
the former Twitter CEO to suppress and shut the Opposition's voice.
-He further said that, this pressure is the reason why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was banend. The veteran Congress announced that the party will take up this issue "not just in the Parliament, but also throughout the country."
A Mumbai court has acquittedtwo of the accused- Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil- in the Best Bakery case
FormerOdishaMPTathagataSatpathysaid that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s claim of facing government pressure during farmers’ protest is 'quite shocking', however he added that everyone in India knew about it and had heard about it,”
Delhi-Chandigarh national highway remains blocked, farmers to hold meeting to decide action plan regardingMSP demand
After the meeting of Disaster Management ministers of States/UTs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In the last nine years, the Central Govt and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can't stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency & intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning"
-Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that what Jack Dorsey said is a blatant lie Jack, the Union Minister said that "Dorsey woke up after years of sleep & wants to cover up his misdeeds."
-He also said that, "When Twitter was bought by another person, it was revealed in 'Twitter Files' how was the platform being misused. Jack Dorsey has not been able to answer this to date because he was exposed...Several foreign forces wake up when elections approach India..."
The Congress Tuesday demanded answers from the Modi government after ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed the platform was threatened it would be shut down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts critical of the government during the farmers' protest.
Former IT Minister RS Prasad commented on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim on 'pressure' from India and said that, at the time, Twitter didn't comply with Indian laws. He added that all social media platforms are respected in India but they have to abide by the law of the land.