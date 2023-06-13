Twitter Ban Controversy LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacts to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim

June 13, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST



-Congress general secretary KC Venugopal reacted to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claim on ‘pressure’ from India; he added that, the statement of the ex-CEO of Twitter is 'alarming & shocking.

-He also alleged that the government machinery was pressurising

the former Twitter CEO to suppress and shut the Opposition's voice.

-He further said that, this pressure is the reason why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was banend. The veteran Congress announced that the party will take up this issue "not just in the Parliament, but also throughout the country."