LeT's plan was to project 26/11 attack as ''Hindu terror'', former Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria says in latest book

In his latest book titled 'Let Me Say It Now' released on February 17, former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has made a claim that as per terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) plan, the 26/11 terror attack in the city was to be projected as a "Hindu terror" attack, news agency PTI reported.

He said in his memoir that the Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was to die as Samir Chaudhari.

Maria was at the helm of the investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which was reportedly planned by LeT

According to excerpts from the book, (Pakistan's) ISI and LeT were striving to eliminate Kasab in the jail as he was the key evidence linking them with the attack and Dawood Ibrahim's gang was tasked with eliminating him.

"If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and the media would have blamed 'Hindu terrorists' for the attack", Maria write in his book.

He also mentioned that the terror outfit had reportedly planted fake ID cards with Indian addresses on the terrorists.

"There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan," Maria wrote in the book.

He also said that the key to foiling this plan was martyred Mumbai constable Tukaram Omble's feat of capturing Kasab alive.

According to the book, "Kasab joined the ranks of LeT to commit robberies and had nothing to do with jihad. Such, however, was the indoctrination, that Kasab was made to believe that Muslims were not allowed to offer namaaz in India."

He was, thus, shocked when his visit to a mosque near Metro cinema was facilitated, Maria mentions in the book.

According to the former police official, Kasab was given a week-long leave and Rs 1.25 lakh before being sent on the mission to strike Mumbai.

He (Kasab) gave the money to his family for his sister's wedding, he added.