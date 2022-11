November 14, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

All people must be treated equal by the govt of India: Former Minister of Defence

-India should go back to the basic ideas that were given by Jawaharlal Nehru that is the only saving position for keeping the unity, diversity, peace, progress and Integrity of India, says AK Antony, Former Minister of Defence.

-Religion is reality but Congress & Constitution believes in protection of all religions, all people must be treated equal by the govt of India, he adds.

(ANI)