Kochi metro marks one year anniversary with free rides

To mark the first anniversary of its commercial operations launch, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) offered commuters free rides today.

According to KMRL managing director A P M Muhammed Hanish, all passengers can travel for free from all metro stations across the city. Right-hand side entry at Aluva station will also open from 2pm today.

“KMRL would like to thank Kochiites for all the love and support by making all rides in Kochi Metro free on June 19. We want the public to be a part of our celebrations to mark the successful completion of one year of Kochi Metro’s commercial operations,” said Hanish.

As part of the celebration, Hanish announced government's plan to waive off Rs 150 on issuance fee and Rs 75 annual fee on commuters who purchase Kochi-1 prepaid smart card between June 15 and June 30.

The weeklong celebration to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commissioning of the Kochi Metro on June 17 last year began with a cake-cutting ceremony at Edappally metro station on Sunday. A lucky draw was further announced for those travelling from June 15 to 18 this month.

Another major attraction was magician Gopinath Muthukad's special show — Time Traveller-Magic Metro — that was held at the Edappally station on June 17.