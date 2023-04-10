Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested

Amritpal Singh escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit, news agency PTI reported on April 10 citing officials.

According to reports, Papalpreet, 38, is considered the brain behind Amritpal's escape from the police dragnet.

The radical preacher Amritpal Singh has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media last month.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Punjab Police have been on a high alert since Amritpal Singh escaped their net in Jalandhar.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates