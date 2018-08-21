Kerala floods LIVE: State seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from Centre as death toll nears 400

J&K BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to donate a month's salary for flood victims

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina today said all 41 lawmakers of the party from the state, including four members of Parliament and 26 MLAs, will donate their one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PMRF) for flood victims in Kerala.

As many as 500 full time party workers have also come forward to work as volunteers in the flood-affected areas of the coastal state and are waiting for a nod from the party's central leadership, Raina told reporters here.