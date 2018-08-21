Kerala floods LIVE: State seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from Centre as death toll nears 400

Live now
Aug 21, 2018
highlights
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
J&K BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to donate a month's salary for flood victims
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina today said all 41 lawmakers of the party from the state, including four members of Parliament and 26 MLAs, will donate their one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PMRF) for flood victims in Kerala.
As many as 500 full time party workers have also come forward to work as volunteers in the flood-affected areas of the coastal state and are waiting for a nod from the party's central leadership, Raina told reporters here.
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Ayyappa devotees wishing to go to the hill shrine of Sabarimala for the Onam festival have been advised by authorities not to go there as flood waters in the Pampa river at the foothills has not receded.
Besides, roads in nearby areas of Pampa have been damaged and several trees en route to the shrine uprooted under the impact of the heavy rains, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, said.
IAS officers in Telangana to contribute 1 day salary
The Telangana State IAS Officers Association today decided to contribute one day's salary of serving IAS officers in the state towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in rain-ravaged Kerala.
NCW asks state commissions to contribute for relief ops in Kerala
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked state commissions to contribute towards relief funds for flood-hit Kerala that is witnessing its worst deluge in nearly a century, chairperson Rekha Sharma said today.
The NCW staffers have also decided to donate their one day's salary towards relief operations in Kerala and Sharma and other senior officials have decided to donate a fraction of their one-month salary to relief operations.
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
Kerala today sought a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre even as the state struggled to find its feet after the devastating deluge that left 223 dead in a fortnight and forced over 10 lakh people out of their homes.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting of the state cabinet, which decided to seek a special package from the Centre under the centrally-sponsored schemes including the latter's flagship rural employment programme MNREGS.
Source: NDMA
HAM radio services help trace stranded people in flood-hit Kerala
HAM radio operators are helping in rescue operations in flood-devastated Kerala by tracing stranded people through their last mobile phone location and sharing information with officials as most communication services remain hit in the state.
Over 300 HAM radio operators are working round-the-clock in Kerala and are helping the administration in rescue operations, Director of the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Amateur Radio, Ram Mohan Suri, said.
Suri said 1,650 people were rescued based on HAM radio support from the Thiruvananthapuram centre from August 16 to August 19.
READ | Insurance, identity papers swept away? Here is what you should do to file claims
Source: NDMA
Over dozen FMCG cos including Pepsi, Coca-Cola pledge to donate food items to Kerala
Over a dozen FMCG firms, including ITC, Coca Cola, Pepsi and Hindustan Unilever, have pledged to supply water bottle, food and necessary items to flood-hit areas of Kerala in the next two days, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said today.
In a late evening meeting yesterday with the representatives of leading food processing companies, Badal discussed a plan to strategise assistance to Kerala in the coming days.
Maruti Suzuki, employees pledge Rs 3.5 cr for Kerala flood relief
Maruti Suzuki India said today that the company along with its employees will donate Rs 3.5 crore as Kerala flood relief effort.
It has donated Rs 2 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen relief, rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the government, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
In addition, employees of the company will make a contribution amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, it added.
NHAI suspends user fee at three toll plazas
In view of the unprecedented flood situation in Kerala, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended user fee at three toll plazas in the state, the government today said.
The waiver has been made on the toll plazas at Paliekkara in Thrissur district, Pampampallam in Palakkad district and Kumbalam in Cochin, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
The waiver came into effect last week and will continue till August 26, it added.
Overall deployment of Indian Armed Forces in Kerala as on 21/08/2018 at 1200 Hours. Source: Defence Ministry
Rain battered Kerala begins massive task of recovery
With rains easing and water receding in some areas of flood-ravaged Kerala, people started returning to their homes as Union Minister K J Alphons today appealed for cooked food and skilled workers to rehabilitate more than 10 lakh displaced people.
Though there has been some respite from the rain in the last two days, the water level has not come down in several areas of the worst-hit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts, the officials said, a day after the Union Home Ministry declared the flood a 'calamity of severe nature'.
Rail and road traffic services have been restored in most places, they said.
As relief agencies, local governments and people across the country banded together to put together relief supplies, the flood-hit in several parts of Kerala began returning home.
Many people found their electrical appliances and furniture ruined and a thick layers of sludge and slime. Incidents of snake bites were also reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
Donation keeps pouring in towards flood relief fund
Bajaj Auto today announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.
While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.
The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.
Meanwhile, employees of the Central Railway have decided to contribute parts of their salary for the same cause, according to details released by the ministry today.
While those in the pay grade of Rs 1,800-2,000 will pay Rs 500 to the fund, those between Rs 2,400-2,800 will contribute Rs 700, those in the pay grade 4,200-4,600 will give Rs 1,000 each, those between Rs 4,800-6,600 will pay Rs 1,500, those earning Rs 7,600 pay grade to pay Rs 2,000, and those in the category of Rs 8,700-10,000 to donate Rs 2,500. All those in the grade of Rs 10,000 and more will pay Rs 3,000 each.(PTI)
KARNATAKA | Death toll mounts 161, about 6000 in relief camps
By Monday evening, flood in Karnataka has taken 161 lives, National Disaster Management Authority said. The authority released stats as follows:
No. of persons evacuated: 7795
Relief Camps: 73
Inmates: 5839
Four NDRF teams are deployed in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. One Air Force and one Army team are deployed in Kodagu.