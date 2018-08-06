App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital

Karunanidhi, who was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the hospital in Chennai early on July 28

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kauvery Hospital, where former chief minister M Karunanidhi is currently admitted, has said in a medical bulletin that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch’s condition has "declined".

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK president and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” the statement released to the press says.

“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine his prognosis,” the press release adds.

Karunanidhi, who was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the hospital in Chennai early on July 28.

The 94-year-old former chief minister was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at 1:30 am. The hospital in a statement had said he was brought there after his blood pressure had dropped. He has remained in the hospital since then.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Karunanidhi at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Several political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kerala CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar, among others have visited Karunanidhi in recent weeks to enquire about his health.

Security has been tightened at the former chief minister's residence in Gopalapuram and the hospital in Chennai as DMK cadres kept pouring in.

For around two years, the DMK president has not been making any public appearance due to his ill-health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party. His son, MK Stalin, has been leading the party as working president.

Karunanidhi, who is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians, entered his 50th year as party chief in July.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 07:05 pm

