Jyotiraditya Scindia admitted to Delhi hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, test result awaited: Report

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have been admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi's Saket after they complained of COVID-19 symptoms, news agency IANS has reported.

Both Scindia and his mother have tested positive for COVID-19, reports now suggest.

Scindia and his mother complained of sore throat and fever, according to the report.

The report states that they were admitted to the hospital on June 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had complained of COVID-19 symptoms on June 8 after which he had gone into quarantine. His COVID-19 test will be conducted today, according to reports.