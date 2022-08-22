English
    JNU may change reference of Vice-Chancellor from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru': Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

    Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled ’Dr B R Ambedkar’s Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code’, she said the proposal to change the term to Kulguru was intended to bring in more gender neutrality.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

    The JNU may change the reference of vice-chancellor in Hindi from Kulpati’ to Kulguru’, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday.


    Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled ’Dr B R Ambedkar’s Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code’, she said the proposal to change the term to Kulguru was intended to bring in more gender neutrality.


    ”It is due for discussion in the Executive Council on September 14, I will be changing Kulapati to Kulguru. When I came to university everything that was he’, I made that she’. Now she’ is used on all documents.


    ”Even when they referred to me they wrote he. The idea of Kulpati, I want to call it Kulguru,” she said on the sidelines of the event. A furore was witnessed during the latest Parliament session when Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as Rashtrapatni’, a gaffe he later said was a slip of tongue.

    The clash ignited the debate over use of more gender-neutral terms for constitutional posts.

    PTI
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #Jawaharlal Nehru University #Vice-Chancellor
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 07:35 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.