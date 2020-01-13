App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K DSP Davinder Singh to be treated as terrorist: President's Medal winner caught with militants

The trio was caught red-handed with grenades and other explosives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, on January 12. confirmed to have arrested Davinder Singh (also known as Davindra Singh) - the deputy superintendent of J&K Police - along with two Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, while addressing a press conference, stated that the senior cop would be treated and tried as a ‘terrorist’.

Singh, for his role in anti-terror operations in J&K, was awarded the President's Medal.

Singh was detained in a car along with the two terrorists — Naveed Babu and Altaf— in south Kashmir. Soon after the arrest, the IGP said, “We consider DSP Davinder Singh's involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants.” Singh has been booked under the Unlawful Activity Act.

Close

The trio was caught red-handed with grenades and other explosives. In a subsequent raid, two AK 47-rifles were recovered from Singh’s house. The deputy SP is accused of ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.

The owner of the vehicle in which the two militants and Singh were arrested is yet to be traced.

The DSP was posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport and was also one of the officials to receive the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors who visited Kashmir last week.

Singh will be interrogated by all security agencies.

 

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:09 am

