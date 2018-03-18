App
Mar 18, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jethmalani calls for Mamata-led third front to 'oust' Modi

The senior lawyer also criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the NDA government over their policy on black money.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani called for the formation of a third front led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in the next Lok Sabha elections. Both Congress and BJP governments have been deliberately apathetic to the recovery of black money stashed in "Germany and other countries", Jethmalani said, speaking to reporters.

"They have committed a joint crime of cheating people. Therefore, the third front of honest leaders is needed," the former Union Law Minister said.

"I want Mamata Banerjee to lead the third front to oust prime minister Narendra Modi in the next general elections. Mamata has the ability to be the prime minister," said Jethmalani, a one-time Modi supporter who later became the prime minister's bitter critic.

The senior lawyer also criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the NDA government over their policy on black money. The NDA government has no right to stay in power, he said.

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #NDA #Ram Jethmalani

