English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to skip G20 meeting in India: Official

    State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

    Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.

    State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #G20 #India #Japan #Yoshimasa Hayashi
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 11:38 am