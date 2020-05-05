App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines: Govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Various Janaushadhi Kendras are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the government said on Tuesday.

At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

"It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like Whatsapp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy," Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said.

In April 2020, around Rs 52 crore worth of medicine have been supplied throughout the country, the statement said.

Supply arrangements with India Post have been made for delivery of medicines to the remotely located stores, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:00 pm

