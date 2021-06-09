JKBOSE Board Exams 2021 | Jammu and Kashmir cancels pending Class 11, 12 final exams in view of COVID-19

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) announced on June 9 that all pending Class 11 and Class 12 final exams of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will stand cancelled in view of the current COVID-19 situation, news agency ANI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha's office said: "In view of the safety and well-being of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled."

The details of the process for declaring JKBOSE 11th, 12th results and mark tabulation will be announced later. The L-G's Office tweeted: “The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly."

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the cancellation of board exams this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, several state governments also announced that they will not be holding state board exams. Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Maharashtra are some of the states that have decided not to conduct Class 10th and/or Class 12th board examinations 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.