JKBOSE Board Exams 2021 | Jammu and Kashmir cancels pending Class 11, 12 final exams in view of COVID-19

The Jammu and Kashmir L-G's office announced: "All pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled."

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) announced on June 9 that all pending Class 11 and Class 12 final exams of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will stand cancelled in view of the current COVID-19 situation, news agency ANI reported.


Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha's office said: "In view of the safety and well-being of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled."


The details of the process for declaring JKBOSE 11th, 12th results and mark tabulation will be announced later. The L-G's Office tweeted: “The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly."




Assam is the only state that has decided to conduct board exams 2021 for both Class 10 and Class 12.

 As many as 190 people have succumbed to COVID-19 this month in Jammu and Kashmir with over 10,000 cases being added to the overall tally during this time. On June 8, J&K reported 1,184 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,02,671 on Tuesday, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 4,101.
TAGS: #Board Exams 2021 #coronavirus #Jammu and Kashmir
