Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is the Nirav Modi case compromised? Top CBI sleuth's email ID blocked after 'suspicious activity': Report

The potential cyber security breach could compromise investigation into the Nirav Modi case

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The official email account of CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who heads the banking fraud division, has been blocked, News18 reports.

Singh’s division was responsible for probing the Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case against diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Singh's account was used to send bulk emails and investigative agencies are probing whether sensitive information relating to the Nirav Modi case was leaked.

Sources said his account was accessed from a location in Shimla, after which Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) alerted the CBI. Agencies are now probing the possibility of Singh’s account having been hacked. His desktop computer has been seized.

Suspicious activity on his email account was first noticed on May 16, after which CERT of the Ministry of Information Technology blocked his account.

Investigative agencies are asking why Singh did not immediately report the suspicious activity.

The CBI Joint Director had last month been repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura. However, Singh's transfer is not connected to the Nirav Modi case, CBI sources told News18.

Absconding jeweller Nirav Modi is the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

It was earlier reported that Nirav Modi had travelled from London to Brussels using an Indian passport on June 12. To avoid authorities, he chose to travel to Brussels via rail rather than air travel. This is despite the fact that his passport had been revoked on February 24.

The CBI approached Interpol on June 11 for issuing a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi. This was because the charge sheet in the case had not been filed until recently. Experts believe he may have used this window of opportunity to travel between London and Brussels.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities in Belgium are said to have informed Belgian banks about the cases against Nirav Modi.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 03:32 pm

