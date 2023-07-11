Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Rajouri; terrorist killed

Line Of Control

A terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Alert troops detected suspicious movement of a group of terrorists near the LoC in the Nowshera sector on Monday night, defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

The movement of the infiltrators was kept under constant observation and when they reached near the fencing, they were challenged and a gunfight ensued, he said.

One terrorist was seen falling near the LoC while two others were injured and they were seen taking cover in the jungle, the spokesman said.

The thick jungle and foliage besides the inclement weather helped the injured terrorists to escape, he added.

Additional troops were moved in and the area around the incident site was cordoned off, Lt Col Bartwal said.

War-like stores, including one AK 47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, a large quantity of eatables and clothing, were recovered, he said.

The Army had launched a massive search operation along the LoC two days ago to thwart the infiltration attempts by terrorists, the spokesman said.