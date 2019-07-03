App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo employs around 50% of total foreign pilots working in India: Govt

As per the data presented by the minister, GoAir and Alliance Air stand at the number 2 and the number 3 spots as they employ 65 and 61 foreign pilots respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier IndiGo employs around 50 per cent of the total number of foreign pilots working in India, data presented by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha on July 3 showed. A total of 404 foreign pilots are working in India as of June 10 this year, it stated.

Out of these, IndiGo has employed 199 pilots, it showed.

"There is a shortage of type rated commanders/pilot-in-command due to growth in aviation sector and induction of new type of aircraft in the fleet of Indian airline operators," Puri said in his written response to a question in the Upper House of Parliament.

Close

As per the data presented by the minister, GoAir and Alliance Air stand at the number 2 and the number 3 spots as they employ 65 and 61 foreign pilots respectively.

SpiceJet employs 35 foreign pilots as of June 10 this year, it showed.

"All the scheduled and non-scheduled airlines have been advised to develop their own strength to reduce the dependency on foreign pilots," the minister said.

In May this year, IndiGo maintained its lead position with 49 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

SpiceJet's market share increased from 13.1 per cent in April to 14.8 per cent in May, giving it the number two spot.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #IndiGo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.