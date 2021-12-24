MARKET NEWS

English
IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot dead

The Mig 21 crashed in the Desert National Park area near the India-Pakistan border along Jaisalmer

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer late on December 24, a senior police officer said.

According to media reports, the piot could reportedly not eject to safety and was killed in the crash. A confirmation from the IAF on the same is awaited.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area in Sudasiri village under the Sam police station, which is close to the India-Pakistan border, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told news agency PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.

The IAF confirmed the news on social media and said in a tweet: "This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered."

The MiG-21 has been dubbed the “flying coffin” and several Migs have crashed this year alone. The December 24 MiG-21 crash is reportedly the fifth one to crash in 2021.
