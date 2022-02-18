English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India-UAE trade deal | Here is a look at some other FTA negotiations that are underway

    Earlier this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said: "India has launched FTA negotiations with the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, the EU, Canada. We are also in dialogue with GCC countries — the bloc of six countries in the Middle East– who have shown keen interest in FTA with India."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The United Arab Emirates and India are set to sign a major trade deal -- the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on February 18, the negotiations for which were completed in a record time of less than half a year.

    The UAE is India’s third trading partner globally, after the United States and China. Bilateral trade between India and the UAE was worth $43.3 billion as of 2020-21, and is spread across thousands of traded items. In 2019-20, the pre-pandemic year, trade between the two countries was estimated at $59 billion.

    India is currently engaged in regional and bilateral trade negotiations with several countries to help diversify and expand the export markets.

    "India is negotiating trade agreements with countries like the UAE, the EU, and Canada," Goyal had said in Parliament earlier this month.

    "We have launched FTA negotiations with the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, the EU, Canada. We are also in dialogue with GCC countries — the bloc of six countries in the Middle East– who have shown keen interest in FTA with India and we hope to launch the negotiation in the near future,” he had said.

    Close

    Related stories

    At present, India has trade agreements (preferential market access and economic cooperation) with around 50 nations, while free trade agreement (FTA) talks are underway with Australia and the United Kingdom.

    India officially began negotiations for a trade deal with the UK on January 13, with both sides aiming for an 'early harvest deal' before the year ends, to be followed up with a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by early-2023.

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan reiterated this on January 13 when both governments exchanged the terms of reference of the FTA, and officially began the negotiations.

    In 2020-21, India’s exports to the UK stood at $8.15 billion and imports from the UK stood at $4.95 billion. While exports primarily comprise textiles, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery, petroleum products, spices, etc., imports include metal scraps and precious and semi-precious stones.

    As for India’s FTA with Australia, the country has decided to keep sensitive dairy and agriculture products out of the deal, which will officially be called the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). This means concessions will not be offered on items that are essential for the livelihood of farmers, such as milk, butter, and wheat.

    India has reached a "near conclusion" of the early harvest part of the proposed trade deal with Australia, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said on February 11. Both countries are expected to finalise the deal by next month.

    Notably, Australia was India’s 15th largest trading partner as of 2020-21, with trade worth $12.29 billion, and a trade deficit of $4.2 billion.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #free trade agreement (FTA) #India exports #trade deal
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 05:59 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.