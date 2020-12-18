MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India to introduce GPS-based toll collection; to be tollbooth free in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

The new GPS-based toll collection system will be introduced for toll collection with Russian expertise, said Nitin gadkari.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 11:54 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


India will be free from tollbooth within two years as the government has finalised a new GPS-based toll collection system that would directly deduct the money from the linked bank account, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Addressing the Assocham Foundation Week on 'national infrastructure pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors', Gadkari said the new GPS-based system will be introduced for toll collection with Russian expertise where toll amount will be deducted from the commuter account or e-wallet on the basis of distance traversed.

The union minister said that the deduction of money from the linked bank account will ensure seamless movement of vehicles.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said while the recent passenger and commercial vehicles come with the global positioning system (GPS), the government would look for a way to install it in the old vehicles as well, said the report.

The step has come after the FASTag system introduced by the government. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Under the system, FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of vehicles and they do not have to stop at toll gates as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account when the vehicle is moving.

Close

Related stories

Gadkari also exuded confidence that toll collection will reach Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the next five years.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Nitin Gadkari #Technology
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:51 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.