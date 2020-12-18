India to introduce GPS-based toll collection; to be tollbooth free in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Representative image

India will be free from tollbooth within two years as the government has finalised a new GPS-based toll collection system that would directly deduct the money from the linked bank account, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Addressing the Assocham Foundation Week on 'national infrastructure pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors', Gadkari said the new GPS-based system will be introduced for toll collection with Russian expertise where toll amount will be deducted from the commuter account or e-wallet on the basis of distance traversed.



The union minister said that the deduction of money from the linked bank account will ensure seamless movement of vehicles.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said while the recent passenger and commercial vehicles come with the global positioning system (GPS), the government would look for a way to install it in the old vehicles as well, said the report.

The step has come after the FASTag system introduced by the government. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Under the system, FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of vehicles and they do not have to stop at toll gates as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account when the vehicle is moving.

Gadkari also exuded confidence that toll collection will reach Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the next five years.