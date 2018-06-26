India, Pakistan army officials hold routine hotline exchange

The officials of the Directorates General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan today held "routine" talks over hotline, the Army said today. However, the issue of ceasefire was not discussed.

Army spokesperson Col. Aman Anand said that as per procedure, a hotline exchange took place between brigadier-level officers of the two countries.

The spokesperson also made it clear that Director General Military Operation-level (apex level) talks were not held.

Describing the talks as "routine", he said there was no discussion on ceasefire.

Last month, the Director General of Military Operations between India and Pakistan held talks over hotline.

In the backdrop of increasing Cease-fire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control and the International Border, the two sides had agreed to “fully implement” the ceasefire pact of 2003 in letter and spirit.

However, there have been instances of ceasefire violations which resulted in casualties on the Indian side.