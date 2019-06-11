IIM professor V Ravi Anshuman appointed part-time member of SEBI

Anshuman is at present posted as a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.
IIM professor V Ravi Anshuman was on June 11 appointed a part-time member in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.
He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years or until the age of seventy years, the order said.
