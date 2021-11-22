MARKET NEWS

English
IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman awarded Vir Chakra

Varthaman was recently promoted to the rank of Group Captain. He had shot down a Pakistan F-16 fighter jet in an aerial fight on February 27, 2019, a day after IAF's Balakot airstrike.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman received the Vir Chakra today from President Ram Nath Kovind for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during an aerial combat on February 27, 2019.

Recently, Abhinandan Varthaman was promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

A day after the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan shot down the Pakistani fighter aircraft, when his MIG-21 was hit and he had to eject over the territory controlled by Pakistan.

Abhinandan was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. However, he was released due to global pressure, including diplomatic efforts by India.

Abhinandan was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron, and had flown to thwart an aerial attack launched by Pakistan.

India had launched an aerial strike on Pakistan's terrorist facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 26.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 22, 2021 12:37 pm

