I-B Ministry extends deadline for suggestions on draft bill for registration of print, publishing industry

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on December 24 extended till January 20 the deadline for giving suggestions on a draft bill to replace a British-era Act that will make it mandatory for news websites to get themselves registered with the Registrar of Newspapers of India.

The draft Registration of Press and Periodicals (RPP) Bill, 2019, which is set to replace the archaic Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, proposes to do away with the earlier provision of prosecution of publishers.

It also seeks to simplify implementation of the registration process through a newly-created Press Registrar General.

The I-B Ministry through a public notice dated November 25 had sought views of stakeholders and general public on the draft bill within one month.