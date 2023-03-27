English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park's only Cheetah 'Abdullah' dies of heart failure

    The Cheetah Abdullah, which was gifted by the Prince of Saudi Arabia more than a decade ago during his visit to the Zoo, died on March 24, zoo authorities said.

    PTI
    March 27, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official (Representative Image)

    Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official (Representative Image)

    A 15-year-old male Cheetah has died at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad due to a heart attack, Zoo authorities said on Sunday.

    The Cheetah Abdullah, which was gifted by the Prince of Saudi Arabia more than a decade ago during his visit to the Zoo, died on March 24, they said.

    Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official told PTI. He said samples for an investigation had been collected and a further report may come out within a week.

    With the death of Abdullah, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now, the official said.

    PTI
    Tags: #cheetah Abdullah #Cheetah death #Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park #Nehru Zoological Park
    first published: Mar 27, 2023 07:51 pm